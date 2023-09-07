Catholic World News

California Catholic college sells campus to stay afloat

September 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Notre Dame de Namur University is selling its historic 46-acre San Francisco Bay area campus in order to remain open.



“With a modest 200 student head count in its graduate programs during the 2022–23 academic year, the university no longer requires the facilities it needed for the 795 undergraduates and 482 graduates enrolled in 2019,” according to the report.

