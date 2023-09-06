Catholic World News

Manila archdiocese dropping investments in ‘destructive’ firms

September 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Manila has announced that it will divest itself of all financial involvement in “destructive businesses.”



Cardinal Jose Advincula said that the archdiocese would not invest in coal companies or other businesses that are considered harmful to the environment.



The cardinal said that his message—issued at the start of the “Season of Creation”—was a response to Laudato Si’ and to “the earlier social teachings of the Church.”

