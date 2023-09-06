Catholic World News

Italian Catholic hospitals agree to pool resources

September 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Four major Catholic health-care institutions in Italy have reached an agreement for sharing resources, in response to a plea from Pope Francis.



The Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital , the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation, the Gemelli Isola Tiberina Hospital, and the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart have joined in an agreement to cooperate in research and training as well as patient care. The agreement is a response to a plea made by Pope Francis in an April audience with Catholic health-care officials.

