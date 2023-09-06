Catholic World News

US commission sees setbacks for religious freedom in Vietnam

September 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has issued a statement of concern about setbacks for religious freedom in Vietnam.



The commission reported that “a recent crackdown on civil society, increased pressure on independent religious communities, alarming reports of forced renunciations of faith, and other growing religious freedom violations add up to a clear reversal” of previous gains for religious freedom.



The commission’s report was issued on September 5, as President Joe Biden prepares for a visit to Vietnam, and raises questions about whether the American leader will raise the question of religious freedom during his stay there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!