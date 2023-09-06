Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, recalls apostolic journey to Mongolia

September 06, 2023

Pope Francis devoted his general audience on September 6 to his recent apostolic journey to Mongolia.

“In my recent apostolic journey to Mongolia, I encountered a young Church filled with apostolic zeal in the midst of a great and noble Asian people,” Pope Francis said, in the words of the Vatican summary of his remarks. “Because God so often makes his presence known in small and quiet ways, I was pleased that, for a few days, Mongolia’s Catholic community, founded by missionaries just thirty years ago, was at the center of the Church’s attention.”

The summary continued:

The Church’s catholicity, her call to incarnate the Gospel in all peoples and cultures, inspires her to testify to her faith through words of charity. In Ulanbaatar, I blessed “the House of Mercy”, the first large charitable work undertaken by the local Church. In a country with a great Buddist tradition, I acknowledged the quiet cultivation of goodness by so many of its followers, and in my meeting with religious leaders I encouraged the growth of dialogue, mutual understanding and fraternity. As I give thanks for those days spent in the heart of Asia, beneath the vastness of God’s sky, I pray that all peoples will grow in wisdom, respect for diversity and commitment to working together in building a shared future for our world.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!