Laicization looms for priest who fled to Italy with recent high school graduate

September 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Rodi of Mobile (AL) is seeking the laicization of Father Alex Crow, the disgraced 30-year-old priest who left Alabama for Italy with an 18-year-old woman.

