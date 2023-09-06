Catholic World News

In Northern Ireland, data breach leaves Catholic police officers at risk

September 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following the leak of the names of 10,000 police officers in Northern Ireland, some Catholic police officers have begun to carry firearms to Mass for self-protection.



Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, lent his “unequivocal support” to the police officers following the data breach.

