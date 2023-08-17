Catholic World News

Irish Primate: Catholic community should reject any intimidation of police officers

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I wish to state my unequivocal support for all those who serve as police members or civilian support workers,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, after a data breach exposed the names of all police staff in Northern Ireland.



“I also call on everyone in the community to reject entirely those who would intimidate or threaten the courageous women and men —including those from the Catholic community —who selflessly choose this noble vocation of policing,” he added.

