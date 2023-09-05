Catholic World News

Columnist sees irony in Ortega’s campaign against Nicaraguan Jesuits

September 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: “Few religious institutions were of greater service to Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega during his rise to power than the Catholic religious order known as the Society of Jesus,” writes Mary Anastasia O’Grady of the Wall Street Journal, noting the irony in the fact that Ortega has now seized the assets of the Nicaraguan Jesuits.



The seizure is only the latest of many steps taken by Ortega against the Catholic Church. But O’Grady also observes: “Pope Francis, who is a Jesuit, hasn’t said a thing in defense of his brothers in Nicaragua.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!