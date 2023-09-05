Catholic World News

Pope Francis thanks Our Lady for Mongolia visit

September 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: As is customary, Pope Francis visited the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore upon returning to Rome from his apostolic journey to Mongolia. The Pontiff placed a bouquet of flowers from Mongolia on the altar below the Salus Populi Romani, a revered Marian image in the basilica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!