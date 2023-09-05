Catholic World News

China says it is positive on improving relations with Vatican

September 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: China has taken a “positive attitude” on improving Sino-Vatican relations, according to a foreign ministry spokesman who was responding to Pope Francis’s remarks about China while in Mongolia.



China had denied permission to mainland bishops to meet the Pope while he was in neighboring Mongolia.

