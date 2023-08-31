China denies mainland bishops permission to meet Pope in Mongolia
CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese government has denied permission for Catholic bishops on the mainland to travel to Mongolia to meet with Pope Francis during the Pope’s visit there this week.
Cardinal John Tong, the retired Bishop of Hong Kong, has made the trip to Mongolia, as has his successor, Cardinal-designate Stephen Chow, and Bishop Stephen Lee Bun-sang of Macao. But no Catholic prelates from mainland China will join them.
Bishops from other nearby countries—including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, south Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam—will also join the Pope in Mongolia.
