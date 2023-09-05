Catholic World News

Papal telegrams to Xi Jinping, Mongolian president, other leaders

September 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As is customary, Pope Francis sent telegrams to the leaders of nations over whose airspace he flew on his return from Mongolia to Rome on September 4.



“Returning to Rome at the conclusion of my apostolic journey, I wish to express once again my deep sense of gratitude to Your Excellency, the authorities and the people of Mongolia, for the warm welcome and generous hospitality afforded me during these past days,” he wrote to President Khürelsükh Ukhnaa of Mongolia. “Assuring you of my continued prayers for the peace, unity and prosperity of the Nation, I cordially invoke upon all of you an abundance of divine blessings.”



“Heading back to Rome after my journey to Mongolia, I willingly renew my prayerful good wishes to Your Excellency and the people of China, and I invoke upon you all an abundance of divine blessings,” the Pontiff wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Pope Francis sent telegrams to the leaders of 10 other nations, including a particularly warm greeting to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

