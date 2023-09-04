Catholic World News

Non-religious US voters trend heavily Democratic

September 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: American voters who do not identify with any religious faith are far more likely to be Democrats, according to several recent Galllup polls.



An analysis of Gallup surveys in the past two years shows that 63% of respondents who registered their religious affiliation as “none” are Democrats, and only 23% Republicans. That finding is politically important, as the overall percentage of “nones” in the US population is growing, and the gap between Democrats and Republicans in that category is also increasing.



Among voters who identify themselves as Protestants, Republicans hold a substantial (56-38%) advantage. Among self-identified Catholics, the results are nearly even, giving Republicans a slight (25-23%) edge.

