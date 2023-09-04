Catholic World News

Polish family’s beatification highlights debate over Church’s wartime role

September 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In view of the beatification of the Ulma family—executed by the Nazis for assisting Jews—journalist Alina Petrowa-Wasilewicz said that “on one side, there’s been a dark vision of Poles as informers and blackmailers, who betrayed Jews on a mass scale—one the other, an idealized vision that everyone joined in saving them.”



“Proper work is now being done, taking Polish perspectives into account and the heavy price paid by many, including hundreds of priests and nuns who risked their lives to rescue persecuted Jews,” she added.

