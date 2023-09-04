Catholic World News

South African bishops laud whistleblowers who expose corruption

September 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference published a letter of gratitude to “the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives and livelihoods to be whistleblowers against corruption in South Africa.”

