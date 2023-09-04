Catholic World News

Pope encourages Chinese Catholics to be ‘good Catholics and good citizens’

September 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Defying their government, an estimated 170 Chinese Catholics traveled to neighboring Mongolia to see Pope Francis during his apostolic journey there. The Chinese Catholics wore face masks and took other measures to conceal their identify.



At the conclusion of Mass on September 3, Pope Francis conveyed “a heartfelt greeting to the noble Chinese people. I send my good wishes to them all: always move forward, always advance! And to Chinese Catholics: I ask you to be good Christians and good citizens.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!