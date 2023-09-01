Catholic World News

Oregon church fire ruled arson

September 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Salem, Oregon, have announced that a fire that ripped through a Catholic church on August 31 was deliberately set, and an arson suspect has been arrested.



St. Joseph’s church, one of the oldest in Salem, was “pretty much a loss” after the fire, reported the pastor, Father Jeff Meeuswen.



Billy James Sweeten, whose criminal record includes a previous charge of arson, is being held on felony charges.

