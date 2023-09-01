Catholic World News

USCCB, in Labor Day statement, calls for ‘radical solidarity’ with working families

September 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Borys Gudziak, the Ukrainian Catholic archbishop of Philadelphia and chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, called for “radical solidarity with working families” in the bishops’ Labor Day statement.



“The purpose of the economy is to enable families to thrive,” Archbishop Gudziak wrote. “This notion is deeply rooted in Catholic social teaching.”



The prelate called for the strengthening of the Child Tax Credit, national support for paid family leave, and “better access to affordable, quality child care and pre-kindergarten, which also ensures just wages for child care workers and teachers.” He also paid tribute to the work of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development and labor unions.



“Each of us is called to follow the Lord and bring glad tidings to the poor,” he concluded. There is still urgent work needed to exercise radical solidarity with mothers, children, and families.”

