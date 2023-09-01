Catholic World News

Norwegian prelate resigns at 63

September 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Berislav Grgić, who was led the Territorial Prelature of Tromsø (Norway) since 2009, has resigned at the age of 63.



“My health is not good,” said the prelate, who came to Norway from Bosnia and Herzegovina. “That is the reason why I have personally asked Pope Francis for release from my duties.”



Pope Francis appointed Bishop Erik Varden, OCSO, of Trondheim (Norway) as apostolic administrator of Tromsø. The Trappist prelate has granted a number of interviews to The Pillar on the spiritual life, such as this reflection on Holy Week.

