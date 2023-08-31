Catholic World News

Dispute escalates between Carmelites, Fort Worth bishop

August 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An ugly public dispute between Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, Texas, and the Carmelite nuns of Arlington has escalated, with the bishop ordered that the monastery must be closed to the public, and the nuns refusing to accept his authority.



Bishop Olson announced that the Carmel is “closed to public access” because of the “scandalous and schismatic actions” of the nuns who denied his authority.



A lawyer for the nuns—who have charged that the bishop’s actions contravene Texas law—replied that Bishop Olson “is not welcome on the property” of the monastery.

