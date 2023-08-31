Catholic World News

Institutionalized child care is not ideal, says leading East African bishop

August 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We continue to give the children institutionalized care not because it is ideal, but because of their circumstantial being,” Zambian Bishop Charles Kasonde, chairman of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences of Eastern Africa, said in an address to the conference of Catholic Care for Children International.



He added, “Here we are confronted with the truth that despite the success stories of institutionalized child care apostolate, we recognize that every child deserves to grow in a family environment.”

