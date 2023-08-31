Michigan governor vows to end waiting period for abortion
CWN Editor's Note: Previewing her legislative agenda, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (R-MI) vowed to seek to overturn a 24-hour waiting period for abortion and other pro-life measures.
In response, an official of the Michigan Catholic Conference said that “Gov. Whitmer and the Legislature should focus their time and energy on public policies that benefit all people, especially the low-income and those who are in need, rather than pursuing divisive and controversial abortion policies that Michigan voters widely oppose.”
