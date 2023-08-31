Catholic World News

Ancient Christian enclave faces ‘genocide by starvation,’ Armenian Catholic bishop warns

August 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mikael Mouradian of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg (Glendale, CA) discussed the dire situation of Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

