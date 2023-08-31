Catholic World News

‘Reclaim the dream of every South African,’ bishops urge

August 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Our Catholic faith urges us all to work for the common good,” the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference emphasized in a statement for the 30th anniversary of the first post-apartheid democratic election.

