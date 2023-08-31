Catholic World News

Catholic commune with Bay Area hippie roots faces abuse allegations

August 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics United for Life, originally based in California and now based in Kentucky, is the subject of multiple sexual abuse lawsuits, according to the report.

