Cardinal Parolin previews Pope’s journey to Mongolia

August 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, discussed the Pope’s apostolic journey to Mongolia in an interview.



Cardinal Parolin said that “the fact that the Pope sets out for geographically distant countries and also faces the inconveniences that come with it is precisely to signify his desire to actively witness and concretely promote hope in today’s world.”

