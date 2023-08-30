Catholic World News

Pro-life activists convicted, face long prison terms

August 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Five pro-life activists have been convicted of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinics (FACE) Act, and could face up to ten years in prison, for their October 2020 “rescue” blockade at an abortion clinic in Washington, DC.



The defendants—Lauren Handy, William Goodman, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, and Herb Geraghty—had entered the Washington Surgi-Clinic in a bid to persuade women not to abort their children. They were convicted, in a jury trial, or preventing free access to the clinic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!