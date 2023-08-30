Catholic World News

Russian government welcomes Pope’s remarks

August 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: While Ukrainian leaders angrily protested remarks by Pope Francis praising Russia’s imperial rulers, the Kremlin has welcomed the papal remarks.



Vatican has taken to the war in Ukraine. A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said, “The Pontiff knows Russian history, and this is very positive. He went on to say that it was “very gratifying” that the Pope recognized Russia’s great historical patrimony.



A Russian government spokesman added praise for the “balanced approach” that the

