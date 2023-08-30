Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen describes new Hong Kong cardinal as ‘excellent bishop’

August 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen, SDB, the bishop of Hong Kong from 2002 to 2009, said in an interview that “the Pope has given us an excellent bishop” in Cardinal-designate Stephen Chow, SJ.



“Under present circumstances, we Catholics can, on the one hand, preserve the essence of our Catholicism and, on the other, cooperate with the government appropriately,” said Cardinal Zen. “It is a very difficult thing to do, but he can do it.”



Cardinal Zen also expressed concern about confusion in the Church. “Some of the true traditions cannot be changed at will,” he said. “Many people in the Church today seem to want to change everything, and I am very worried about that.”

