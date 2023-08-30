Catholic World News

Argentina’s bishops grapple with their country’s past

August 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The opening of the archives of the Argentine bishops’ conference, the apostolic nunciature, and the Holy See has led to the publication of The Truth Will Set You Free: The Catholic Church in the Spiral of Violence in Argentina 1966-1983.

