Catholic World News

Sri Lankan bishops lament rising hunger, breakdown of law and order

August 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on The Island

CWN Editor's Note: “Many people are on the brink of starvation,” the bishops of Sri Lanka warned in a statement. “In this dire situation, we, the members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka, earnestly appeal to those in authority to consider the plight of the people seriously before their rhetoric and enacting political dramas, so that the poor and the marginalized could at least sustain their lives with their basic needs.”



Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 23.2 million (map). Sri Lanka is 68% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 9% Muslim, and 9% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!