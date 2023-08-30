Catholic World News

Allow Catholics to continue to have a say in school governance, Scottish archbishop urges

August 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Legislation passed in 1918 integrated Catholic schools into Scotland’s school system. Three of the 11 representatives on Edinburgh’s education committee currently represent religions (Catholic, Presbyterian, and multi-faith).



As the Edinburgh City Council considered removing religious representatives from the committee, Archbishop Leo Cushley said, “Having entrusted this estate to you [in 1918], for us not to have an active voice in council in matters touching upon Catholic schools makes no sense to us, unless there is another agenda at hand, such as one that is inimical to faith, be it in schools or elsewhere in the public square.”

