Vatican: Pope did not endorse Russian imperialism

August 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has issued a clarification of remarks that Pope Francis made to an audience of young Russians, emphasizing that the Pontiff did not intend to indicate any supprot for Russian imperialism.



Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press office, said that the Pope was simply referring to “Russia’s great cultural and spiritual heritage,” not to the annexation of Ukrainian territory in the 18th century. The Pope’s meaning, Bruni said, “is clear from the context” of his address.



Ukrainian leaders had objected to the Pope’s remarks, saying that they could be interpreted as support for the current Russian offensive into Ukraine. But the apostolic nunciature in Kyiv denied that interpretation, saying that Pope Francis “is a convinced opponent and critic of any form of imperialism or colonialism.”

