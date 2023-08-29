Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen speaks on ‘uncomfortable situation’ in Hong Kong

August 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen, the retired Bishop of Hong Kong, said that Catholics face an “uncomfortable situation” there, as they try to “preserve the essence of our Catholicism and, on the other, cooperate with the government appropriately.” But he voiced his confidence that his successor, Cardinal-designate Stephen Chow, could cope with the difficulties.



In an interview with the Christian Times, Cardinal Zen also expressed concern about the worldwide Church. “Many people in the Church today seem to want to change everything and I am very worried about that,” he said.



The 91-year-old prelate said that he was sorry he could no longer visit prisoners, because he is confined to a wheelchair. He had made prison ministry a special priority after retiring.

