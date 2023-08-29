Catholic World News

Canadian woman, suffering from suicidal thoughts, offered assisted suicide as option

August 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on Christian Post

CWN Editor's Note: A Canadian women who sought psychiatric help because of suicidal thoughts reports that she was instead offered the option of assisted suicide.



Kathrin Mentler said that a Vancouver hospital staff member told her that she would have a long wait before she could see a psychiatrist, but assisted suicide was an option, with medical officials offering that option for people with emotional problems.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!