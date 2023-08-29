Catholic World News

Berlin archbishop will not discipline priests who bless homosexual couples

August 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Heiner Koch of Berlin has announced that he will not discipline priests, deacons, and pastoral workers who bless couples “who cannot or do not want to marry sacramentally.”



The 61-year-old prelate was appointed Archbishop of Berlin in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!