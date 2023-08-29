Catholic World News

USCCB publishes online Family Psalter

August 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published A Family Psalter and has made it freely available online.



“For many years, I have desired to pray the Liturgy of the Hours regularly, but in the midst of family life I have hardly been able to pray more than morning prayer on weekdays,” writes Ben Martin of Tampa (FL), who compiled the “simple and flexible” Family Psalter.



A Family Psalter “allows for all 150 psalms to be read in 20 parts, so that I can complete the whole psalter on weekdays in a four-week cycle,” adds Martin.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!