Bulgaria’s Grand Mufti meets with Pontiff

August 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Dr. Mustafa Hadzhi, Grand Mufti of Bulgaria, on August 26.



The Pontiff and Hadzhi discussed “issues related to interreligious dialogue, world peace, humanitarian issues, and the challenges religious institutions face in reaching out to the faithful,” according to the Grand Mufti’s office.



Bulgaria, a southeastern European nation of 6.9 million (map), is 83% Christian (79% Orthodox) and 14% Muslim. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2019; during that trip, the possibility of a visit to the Holy See by the Grand Mufti was discussed.

