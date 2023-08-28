Catholic World News

‘Be artisans of peace’: papal video meeting with young Russian Catholics

August 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On August 25, Pope Francis held a video meeting with young Russian Catholics gathered in St. Petersburg.



During his talk, Pope Francis emphasized that “God calls, and is outbound,” that “God’s love is for everyone, and the Church is for everyone,” and that “it is fundamental that the young and the elderly open themselves to each other.”



“I wish for you, young Russians, the vocation of being artisans of peace in the midst of so many conflicts, in the midst of so many polarizations that are everywhere, that afflict our world,” the Pope added. “I invite you to be sowers, to sow seeds of reconciliation, tiny seeds that in this wintertime of war will not germinate for the moment on frozen ground, but in a future spring will flourish.”

