‘We cannot be indifferent’ to people caught in drug addiction: papal message

August 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written an Italian-language message to participants in the 60th International Congress of Forensic Toxicologists, which is taking place in Rome.



“The Lord Jesus stopped, became close, healed wounds,” Pope Francis wrote. “In the style of his closeness, we too are called to act, to stop before situations of fragility and pain, to know how to listen to the cry of loneliness and anguish, to bend down to lift and bring back to new life those who fall into the bondage of drugs.”

