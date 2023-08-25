Catholic World News

Hungarian president meets with Pontiff

August 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on August 25 with President Katalin Novak of Hungary.



The Vatican reported that the discussion had centered on the Pope’s trip to Hungary last year, the war in Ukraine, and “topics of common interest, such as the family and Christian values.”



The Vatican statement added that the Pope also spoke with the Hungarian leader about religious freedom and the persecution of Christians around the world. The statement did not mention the topic of immigration, on which the Vatican has been critical of Hungarian policy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!