Catholic World News

Hundreds of Pakistani Catholics attend Mass outside burned church days after mob attacks

August 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Mobs of Muslim zealots recently burned down 30 churches and 800 homes in Pakistan.



More than 700 Catholics attended Mass outside a burned church in Jaranwala on August 20.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!