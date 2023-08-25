Catholic World News

Melbourne archdiocese can be sued by family of Cardinal Pell’s accuser, Australian court rules

August 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An Australian court has ruled that the family of an alleged victim of Cardinal George Pell may sue the Archdiocese of Melbourne in civil court.



In 2020, the High Court of Australia unanimously overturned the prelate’s conviction for sexual abuse. Cardinal Pell and the alleged victim are both deceased.

