How Malta just stopped legalized abortion

August 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on Human Life Review

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Miriam Sciberras, CEO of the Life Network Foundation in Malta, discussed how pro-abortion legislation was derailed in Malta.



Catholicism is the state religion of the Mediterranean nation of 464,000 (map). 95% of residents are Christian (93% Catholic), and 3% are Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

