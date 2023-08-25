Catholic World News

Beatification cause announced for murdered anti-Fascist priest

August 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, traveled to the northeastern Italian city of Argenta to preach the homily at the Mass for the 100th anniversary of the death of Father Giovanni Minzoni. The outspoken anti-Fascist priest was murdered by supporters of Benito Mussolini.



Archbishop Lorenzo Ghizzoni of Ravenna-Cervia announced that the diocesan phase of Father Minzoni’s beatification cause would begin on October 7.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!