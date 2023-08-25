Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop who presided over vocation surge dead at 91

August 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Fernando Legal, SDB, the first bishop of São Miguel Paulista in suburban Sao Paulo, Brazil, died on August 22 at the age of 91.



During his years as bishop of São Miguel Paulista (1989-2008), Bishop Legal founded three seminaries and ordained 70 priests. The number of diocesan priests in São Miguel Paulista has continued to rise since his retirement, albeit at a much slower rate.

