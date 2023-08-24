Catholic World News

Weekly Mass attendance in Italy declines to 19%

August 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The percentage of Italians who attend Mass weekly has declined from 36.4% to 18.8% over the past two decades, according to ISTAT, the national statistics bureau.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!