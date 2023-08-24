Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds Alabama’s limits on transgender procedures for minors

August 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Absent a constitutional mandate to the contrary, these types of issues are quintessentially the sort that our system of government reserves to legislative, not judicial, action,” Judge Barbara Lagoa said in her decision.

