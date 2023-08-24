Catholic World News

Bishop Strickland: Remain firm in the Catholic faith, whatever is proposed at the Synod

August 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler (TX) called upon the faithful of his diocese to remain firmly rooted in the “perennial teachings of the faith,” whatever changes may be proposed at the Synod on synodality.



“Regrettably, it may be that some will label as schismatics those who disagree with the changes being proposed,” he wrote. “Instead, those who would propose changes to that which cannot be changed seek to commandeer Christ’s Church, and they are indeed the true schismatics.”

